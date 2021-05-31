Television star Sidharth Shukla is currently enjoying all the limelight. The actor made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor-led Broken But Beautiful Season 3. It starred him opposite Sonia Rathee and both the leading stars welcomed massive praises for their portrayal.

For the unversed, Sidharth plays the role of Agastya Rao. He’s this angry young man, broken yet he’s beautiful. Things turn upside down when he faces a heartbreak during his relationship with Rumi (Sonia Rathee).

Over the years, Sidharth Shukla has shown his versatility with shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Balika Vadhu and Love U Zindagi. But things totally changed when he participated in Bigg Boss 13. He came across as this charming yet intimidating ‘angry-young man.’

We asked Sidharth Shukla if it was liberating to portray his vulnerable side which is far away from his ‘angry-young man’ image. To this, the actor responded, “I don’t really think I have an image of an ‘angry young man.’ Well, that is what one saw of me in Bigg Boss but it was also very situational. Otherwise, I have a very calm, relaxed and great image on TV for the work that I have done (laughing). This one (Broken But Beautiful Season 3) calls for a completely different image of me, so it was great fun!”

During the conversation, Sidharth Shukla also opened up on his collaboration with Ekta Kapoor.

“I think it’s fantastic that Ekta Kapoor has taken that move and gotten into OTT. Of course, she’s doing wonderfully well for herself. I’m really happy to have had a collaboration with her. Though unfortunately, it did not happen on TV but at least now, on the OTT we have. Best wishes to both of us, please. Hoping that we do well,” he said.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 released on 29th May on Alt Balaji.

