If there’s one thing that has been a part of our daily music playlist for years is Salman Khan’s ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’ from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by David Dhawan the film also starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Akshay Kumar. Today, we bring you a fact that will blow away your mind. Did you know that Salman’s towel in the song was auctioned at a six-digit amount?

This isn’t the first time that an iconic item has been auctioned at a ridiculous price, in the past also we have witnessed this a few times.

Reportedly, Salman Khan’s towel in ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’ was sold at a whopping price of Rs 1,42,000. Yes, we aren’t kidding. This is true, you guys!

That’s exactly how our reaction was after reading the auctioned price of Salman Khan’s towel from ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’. Well, that is indeed a huge amount of money for a towel. But again, it was Salman who used the towel in the song so it totally makes sense for fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was recently shooting for Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif in Russia. Reportedly, the shoot has been moved to Turkey and his good friend Iulia Vantur is already present in Istanbul. Emraan Hashmi is also a part of Tiger 3 and his bulked-up avatar was going crazy viral on the internet.

And not just that, Salman’s nephew and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan was spotted accompanying ‘Chachu’ to Russia and is reportedly assisting the director for the film.

What are your thoughts on Salman’s towel from ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’ getting auctioned at this huge amount? Tell us in the comments below.

