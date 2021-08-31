Advertisement

Dubai is set to witness its most happening entertainment event of the year – Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 on October 28th at Meydan (Dubai). The air’s already buzzing thick with excitement as this unforgettable evening will have some of the biggest stars from Bollywood, OTT, South cinema and the Middle East grace the red carpet! From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Humayun Saeed to the social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate and many more.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, also adding that dash of humour will be Sunil Grover! Watch Sunny Leone set the stage on fire with her sizzling dance moves, and sway to the beats with Tulsi Kumar. Get mesmerized with their soulful songs, and groove with them to superhit dance numbers. The glamorous event will be one night full of entertainment!

Advertisement

The event will also see the best in showbiz being felicitated, and fond remembrances will be shared too. So gear up for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 and watch this space for more!

Check out the promos for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 below:

Sunny Leone:

Humayun Saeed:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui:

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Rochelle Rao On Planning A Baby With Hubby Keith Sequeira: “Not In A Mood To Take A Break Right Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube