Advertisement

Sunita Ahuja who is the iconic Bollywood superstar Govinda’s wife recently expressed her gratitude towards one of her nephews Vinay Anand saying that at least one of them realized her efforts.

It is known to all that the Bollywood actor is dealing with an ongoing feud with his nephew Krushna Abhishek. Krushna who is known for playing an important role in The Kapil Sharma Show skipped one episode that featured the Kill Dill actor and his wife.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Vinay Anand, who is Govinda’s other nephew recently stated that his aunt Sunita Ahuja was like a mother figure to him. Sunita was deeply touched by the statement as she replied: ‘It is very nice that Vinay still remembers.’

Recently when Sunita Ahuja had a talk with ETimes, she said, “It is very nice that Vinay still remembers what we have done for him. I used to take care of all the children including Krushna, Aarti Singh and others. It was like, after my mother-in-law, I was the only woman of the house to whom these kids can look up to as their mother. Govinda has also done few films with Vinay. I still remember how all these children used to play together in the hall.”

While talking about her past moments the Chalo Ishq Ladaaye actor’s wife was very pleased by Vinay’s statement and even blessed the actor and his family. She said, “I got married at the age of 18 and my daughter was born when I was just 19. I was a child myself when I brought up these people. I am happy at least one of them realized that I have brought them up like a mother. We don’t want money or anything from them but we can ask for love and respect. If you cannot give respect then there is no worth keeping you. I am so happy with Vinay’s words. We love you a lot and God bless you and your family.”

When Sunita had arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show with her husband, she had expressed her anger towards Krushna Abhishek.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Reacts To Raqesh Bapat’s Love Confession For Shamita Shetty, “It’s His Personal Space”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube