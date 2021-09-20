Advertisement

Former Bigg Boss winner Dipika Kakar has been in the news lately over personal reasons. Previously, we saw how the actress slammed fans who claimed Shoaib Ibrahim and his family treat her like a maid at home. Now, rumours of her pregnancy are viral all over and the actress has a kickass response. Read on for details!

As most know, Dipika met Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. The duo hit the chords pretty soon and began dating. After a togetherness of several years, the duo tied the knot in 2018. The actress even got converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza.

During a recent event, Dipika Kakar was put on the spot and asked about her pregnancy. Rumours had been rife that the actress is expecting her first child with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and has been keeping the news under the wraps.

Reacting to the rumour, Dipika Kakar responded, “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (I am getting to know about the good news in my life from you guys), wow!”

Well, clearly, Dipika shut the gossip mill like a pro!

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar was irked when a netizen recently said that Shoaib Ibrahim and her in-laws treat her like a maid. Reacting to the statement, the actress on her live clarified, “These are the kind of messages you have been dropping to him. You should be ashamed of yourself. Even in such difficult times you all are pointing out such futile things and trying to troll us. I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and it’s only right that I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or roadside, we are ready to do it. And in case you guys are saying all this out of concern, then get lost, I don’t need such concern.”

