The Kapil Sharma Show entertained us to the core yet again last weekend. We saw Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu grace the show as special guests. As always, a lot of jokes were cracked and secrets were revealed. This time, it was related to Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal. Read on for all the details.

As could be seen in a recent promo, host Kapil mentioned to Udit how he always had a habit of roaming around in a towel in his house. The question was how he manages things now with a daughter-in-law being an addition to the family.

Udit Narayan replied, “Abhi bhi towel me hi ghumta hu. Kisaan ka beta hu, wo aadat toh kabhi jayegi nahi.” To this, Kumar Sanu was quick to interrupt and add, “farmer ka beta hai, kabhi khet nahi dekhi, lekin towel dekh lia.” As expected, all The Kapil Sharma Show viewers were left in splits.

Sony TV shared a promo of the sequence as they wrote, “Aaj pata chalega @uditnarayanmusic ji ka ghar mein towel pehne rehne ka raaz! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, sirf Sony par.”

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, excitement on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is already at par. We will witness Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez grace the show to promote their upcoming film, Bhoot Police.

A lot of promos from the episode have been going viral too and promises a lot of entertainment for the fans. Saif Ali Khan spoke about how his second son with Kareena Kapoor Khan, is an accomplishment of lockdown.

