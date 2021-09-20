Advertisement

TV actress Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT surpassing Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt and other contestants in the top 5. As many are now curious about her participation in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, she spills beans about her participation.

After the actress bagged the coveted trophy, videos and pictures of her celebrating her victory were going viral. She was seen cutting the cake in presence of Rannvijay Singha and her boyfriend Varun Sood were all viral on the internet. Now the actress is spending time with her family.

Divya Agarwal now reveals she has not got any calls for Bigg Boss 15 yet. Talking to ETimes, the actress said, “I haven’t got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is on a relaxed mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it. I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing Bigg Boss 15.”

Ragini MMS: Returns 2 actress also spoke about Varun Sood’s unwavering support for her while she was in the house. He even met her in the house. Divya said, “Varun has always been very supportive and when I came out, I got to know how much he has been supporting me. Even when he came on the show for a few minutes, he spoke such nice things that it boosted my confidence level to another height. I got confident that my family and friends are feeling proud of me outside with the way I am playing the game. My mom’s letter also boosted my morale. These things helped me to boost my courage and strength. Before that, I was totally blank as I had no one to talk to or had no spirit to fight during the task. I was very low but after reading my mom’s letter and meeting Varun I was back in the game.”

Not just Varun Sood, even his sisters were rooting for her on social media while she was in Bigg Boss OTT house. She said, “Varun, his sisters and my family have always been people with strong opinions. I feel lucky to have such people around with whom I can maintain my individuality. They always support me and appreciate me for whatever I do in life. They have always been my strength. I am like the daughter of their family and they will always support me.”

