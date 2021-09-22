Advertisement

The untimely death of Sidharth Shukla has left everyone devastated, as the actor was super active and healthy before he passed away due to heart attack. His fans and industry colleagues remembered the late actor on social media, on the other hand, Kamya Punjabi chose not to follow everyone but now the Shakti star opened about the same and regrets not meeting Sidharth post Bigg Boss 13.

The Balika Vadhu star was declared dead upon reaching the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai and police along with the medical professionals have assured that no foul play has been detected.

In a conversation with ETimes, Kamya Punjabi shares why she didn’t share any condolence message for Sidharth Shukla, “I was very close to Sidharth. Humne bohot saari parties kee hain. But unlike other actors, I didn’t post stories on Instagram to show ki hum kitne close the ya humne last kab baat kari. Jab sab khatam hua, I went to his house, but I didn’t post my conversations with his mother on social media.”

Kamya was introduced to the late actor by Pratyusha Banerjee and the two stars instantly became good friends; however the actress now thinks she shouldn’t have met him as she can’t believe he’s no more, she said, “Mujhe kahiin na kahiin aisa lagta hai ki kyu hui woh dosti. Agar nahi hoti toh itna dukh aur itni takleef nahi hota aaj. His untimely and unfortunate demise has hit me so hard that I haven’t recovered from the shock yet. I still can’t accept that he is not there. Mujhe abhi bhi lagta hai woh kabhi bhi phone karega aur hum ghanto baat karenge.”

The Maryada actress now regrets not meeting Sidharth and says, “Sidharth would make me laugh, call me after watching a scene from my show, or whenever I visited the Bigg Boss house to ask me maine ye kyu kiya, woh kyu kiya. We used to laugh so much. I regret ki hum phone par hi hasse, mil kar nahi hasse. I got so busy with work that I neglected my friends. But this incident has shaken me to an extent that I want to do that right now.”

She added, “I am meeting my friends and spending time with them ever since Shakti has wrapped up. I want to watch films with my daughter, Aara, and have meals with my mother. I don’t want to regret anything in life. I have realised that life is unpredictable. One has to live in the moment.”

