Advertisement

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is less than a week away. With the countdown on, the makers of the controversial reality show have been dropping names of the contestants all set to enter the house. While Pratik Sehajpal was the first confirmed BB15 housemate, at the show’s launch last week it was confirmed that Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht and Nishant Bhat would also be entering the show.

Now the makers have shared a new promo of the upcoming reality show and it includes glimpses of 4 new contestants. Any guesses who they are? Well, after seeing their eyes, mouths and how they carry themselves, our bets are they are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, and Afsana Khan.

Advertisement

Sharing the Bigg Boss 15 promo, the makers captioned the tweet, “#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd October se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.”