Advertisement
Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is less than a week away. With the countdown on, the makers of the controversial reality show have been dropping names of the contestants all set to enter the house. While Pratik Sehajpal was the first confirmed BB15 housemate, at the show’s launch last week it was confirmed that Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht and Nishant Bhat would also be entering the show.
Now the makers have shared a new promo of the upcoming reality show and it includes glimpses of 4 new contestants. Any guesses who they are? Well, after seeing their eyes, mouths and how they carry themselves, our bets are they are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, and Afsana Khan.
Advertisement
Sharing the Bigg Boss 15 promo, the makers captioned the tweet, “#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd October se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.”
Trending
While the Bigg Boss 15 teaser only gives us glimpses of each of the four contestants, it also includes a tagline for all. While Tejasswi Prakash is being introduced we hear the line ‘khatron se khelne wali haseena (a beauty who plays with danger).’ As we glimpse Karan Kundra’s eyes and lips the voice-over stats ‘haseeno ka chaheeda superstar (a superstar loved by the ladies)’.
Simba Nagpal is presented to all as ‘TV ka shaktimaan shikari (a powerful hunter of the television world).’ Singer Afsana Khan made an appearance with the tagline ‘gaati koyal (singing nightingale)’. Check it out here:
#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai?
Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd October se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.#BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/gLhHDOYvf9
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September 26, 2021
Bigg Boss 15 will have a jungle theme. It will see the contestants stay in a forest and fight for basic necessities before they can enter the main house. At the show launch, host Salman Khan – through video – said, “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit, they will be punished, and luxury budgets will be slashed.”
As per reports, former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will also be a part of BB 15 as tribe leaders. The show premieres on Saturday, October 2 at 9:30 pm and will air from Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and on the weekends at 9.30 pm on Colors.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and exclusives about Bigg Boss 15.
Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is Disappointed By Shamita Shetty, Says “She Was More Conscious About The Cameras”
Advertisement.
Advertisement