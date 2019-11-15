EXCLUSIVE! Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 IS Happening & Director Amar Kaushik Is Spilling The Beans

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree that released in 2018, took the box office by storm. The film turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year and there was also a sequel on papers. Recently, there was a confusion about whether the sequel be ever made or not. Clearing the air around the sequel is director Amar Kaushik, and below is what he has to say.

Recently in an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Amar spilled the beans about many things, one of which is whether Stree 2 is happening or not. The director is happy with the response that the audience has been showing for the sequel.

He said, “Stree 2 will happen, It is first time that wherever I am heading to everyone has the same question. Expectations are so high that we will have to work harder. It cannot be just a part two for the sake of it. I will make sure that script is crisper, the story a level up. If things fall into place, the sequel is bound to happen, this year or next year can’t tell you the date but whenever it does it will be an amazing product and I guarantee you that. It will be a treat for the audience.”

Well, that’s happy news. Stree starring Rajkummar, Shraddha, Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal parts was a horror-comedy the revolved around a village that was haunted by a spirit of a lady that kidnaps men. The film was highly appreciated for bringing in a fresh narrative of what the society would look like if men had to face what women do. Acting performances of the cast were highly appreciated and the film went on to become a massive hit.

