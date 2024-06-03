Siddharth Roy Kapur To Produce A Biopic About India’s First General Election & Sukumar Sen! But Who Is Sukumar Sen? All You Need To Know

Biopics and biographical movies have played a vital role in capturing the essence of real-life heroes and historical figures in Hindi Cinema. With movies like Chandu Champion awaiting their release, we might just step into the world of another important figure’s life. Roy Kapur Films is known for backing important and life-affirming movies. Siddharth Roy Kapur is all set to bring a one-of-a-kind biopic to the audiences in India. RKF has bought the rights to tell the story of Sukumar Sen, the first Chief Election Commissioner. After the success of other stories of historical figures in Rocket Boys and more, Roy Kapur Films is set to dive into the story of India’s general election. But who is Sukumar Sen? And What is the movie about?

Siddharth, with the tremendous success of Rocket Boys, Roy Kapur’s prestigious production company Roy Kapur Films (RKF), which is renowned for supporting original and distinctive stories, intends to revive the untold tale of another inspirational Indian hero.

Roy Kapur Films and Trickitainment Media have obtained the rights to create a biographical film about Sukumar Sen, the first Chief Election Commissioner of India and the mastermind of the nation’s historic first general elections in 1951–1952, which solidified India’s status as a recently established independent democracy.

Who Is Sukumar Sen?

Sukumar Sen, a gifted mathematician who later became a civil servant, was instrumental in transforming India from a British colony into a democratic republic. At the outset of independence, he achieved more than anyone could have dreamed possible and established an enduring and model electoral system.

As history notes it, his greatest challenge, in a young country that had never held an election before, was to carry out the entire process in the two years following the nation’s January 26, 1950, republican election, which, in his own words, produced “the biggest experiment in democracy in human history.” An official from India had never faced a challenge of this kind before.

What is Roy Kapur Film’s Produced Biopic About?

With the announcement of this biopic, Roy Kapur Films sets on a path to tell yet another story of an unsung hero, Sukumar Sen. But the movie will also focus on the theme of elections and the electoral body as we know it now. Whether or not the movie transitions between then and now is still unknown, but one thing is for sure: we get a deep dive and a glimpse into the life of Sukumar Sen. Siddharth Roy Kapur’s movie will be insightful and evoke a sense of nostalgia and pride for unsung heroes like Sen, who are so crucial to the new India that we see today.

Announcing this inspiring biopic on the eve of the counting day of India’s 18th General Elections, the makers, including Siddharth Roy Kapur, seek to remind audiences of the sheer ambition and audacity behind the country’s first and the world’s largest electoral process, which we now take for granted and for which Sukumar Sen laid the foundation.

All the details about the movie, from cast to release date, have been kept under wraps; nothing has been announced yet.

