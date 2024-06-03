It’s June already, and we are just a few days away from watching Kalki 2898 AD on the big screen. It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024! Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It’s a science fiction mythological drama inspired by the Hindu mythology of Lord Vishnu’s last avatar, Kalki.

Every now and then, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD manages to make headlines. From its budget to theatrical rights, a lot has been written and discussed. Fans can’t wait to see the film’s trailer, which will give them a better idea of what to expect. Amidst all this, there’s an update on the runtime for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming magnum opus.

Kalki 2898 AD Runtime Revealed

Firstly, there’s good news for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone fans in the US. The advance booking for the film will be opening there from June 8, 2024. In the US, you can watch the movie in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages (with English subtitles). The first global premiere will happen in North America on June 26, 2024, and the timings are 2:30 PM EST, 1:30 PM CST, 12:30 PM MST and 11:30 AM PST.

Prathyangira Cinemas posted the update on their social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). In the post they shared, the runtime of Kalki 2898 AD is mentioned. As per the post, Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi mythological drama will have a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes. So far, the makers have not confirmed the official runtime. A runtime of 170 minutes for a movie of this scale makes sense, considering the genre and themes.

More About Kalki 2898 AD

Recently, the makers shared a prelude titled ‘B&B: Bujji and Bhairava‘. Bujji is a high-tech vehicle that Prabhas’ character, Bhairava, will ride in the film. Amitabh Bachchan will play Ashwatthama; however, there is no information on Deepika Padukone’s character. The trailer is expected to drop this week.

Kalki 2898 AD will release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

