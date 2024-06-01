SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies changed Prabhas’ life forever. The first film was released in 2015 and became a huge blockbuster. The sequel in 2017 turned out to be a monstrous hit, too. For both these movies, the actor gave five years. The actor didn’t do any other film while working on them.

After Baahubali, Prabhas appeared in several movies, but not all of them left a good impression. In 2023, the South superstar starred in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. It was one of the most expensive movies of 2023. This year, the actor will appear in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, another massive and costly project. While Salaar has now become a franchise with a sequel being planned, Ashwin recently said in an interview that if his first film does well, he will turn Kalki into a franchise.

Prabhas In Baahubali 2

But did you know that In 2018, Prabhas said that he would not give so many years just for one project as he did for Baahubali? The Saaho actor stated that it won’t be good for his career.

Prabhas On Not Devoting Most Of His Time For Just One Movie

In an interview in 2018, Prabhas said, “Actors have limited time. We also have a shelf life. I think I can’t give five years to one project now. Even if I ever give that much time, I will simultaneously keep doing other projects because age is also a factor. It will not be good for my career.”

The actor further told PTI, “Most of my projects now will have a universal appeal. Regional cinema is different, so now I am trying to choose stories that cater to my audiences across the country. I will do stories which most of the audiences like.”

If we look at how Prabhas has been working, we can see that he has stayed true to his words. Along with Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has multiple movies in his hands. He has been shooting for The Raja Saab and Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa. The Baahubali star also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The sci-fi mythological film will release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Justifies 600 Crores+ Budget Of His Upcoming Magnum Opus, “…We’ve Got The Best Actors In The Country”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News