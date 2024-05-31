As we enter the month of June soon, all we will be hearing about is Kalki 2898 AD. It is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction mythological drama stars Prabhas as Bhairava, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. The film is based on the Hindu mythology of Lord Vishnu’s last avatar ‘Kalki’. However, the central premise of the show is not known yet.

The excitement amongst fans is sky-high as the release date approaches. The makers might drop the Kalki 2898 AD trailer in a few days. Fans can’t wait to see Prabhas in another magnum opus with an interesting concept. Now, there’s a big update on the film’s pre-release distribution data. Keep reading more.

Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release Distribution Rights

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and the team of Kalki 2898 AD have a lot to be happy about. As reported by 123 Telugu web portal, the makers of the sci-fi mythological drama have sold the film’s theatrical rights reportedly for a massive 145 crores in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). The amount of distribution rights is the highest ever for a film starring Prabhas.

Recently, in an interview, director Nag Ashwin revealed that if Kalki 2898 AD does well at the box office, he would even make a sequel for the same. On Friday, the makers released an animated prelude of the film that will help one understand Prabhas’ Bhairava. The prelude is called ‘Bujju & Bhairava’. Bujji is Bhairava’s AI vehicle in the movie. The makers have kept the details about Deepika Padukone’s character a complete secret.

Furthermore, Kalki 2898 AD is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Santhosh Narayanan composed the film’s music, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the editor. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie will release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

