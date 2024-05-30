There has been a lot of excitement about Prabhas’ sci-fi fantasy movie coming to life. Kalki 2898 AD is one of Indian Cinema’s most ambitious projects, and they are pulling out all the stops to make it a grand affair. Two animated episodes introducing characters from Kalki 2898 AD, Bujji and Bhairava, will be released on Prime Video. The OTT prelude is a one-of-a-kind series that gives us a taste of the movie even before its release. A new trailer for the animated series B&B: Bujji & Bhairava was dropped today. Here’s what we think.

After the spectacular launch of the fifth hero, Bujji, the first-ever life-sized futuristic vehicle in Indian cinema from the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. The makers are set to give the audience an unprecedented introduction into the film’s world through a two-episode animated series, B&B: Bujji & Bhairava. The Series will premiere on Prime Video on May 31st.

The one-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer focuses on Prabhas’s character Bhairava and his robotic sidekick Bujji, voiced by the excellent Keerthy Suresh. The unique series is a joyride to watch for kids and adults alike. It takes on a journey of action-packed fun as Bujji and Bhairava navigate challenges. Bhairava is a character that should be idolized. He is a hero through and through, and Keerthy Suresh’s charm comes through even in animation.

Also, the series B&B: Bujji & Bhairava is a great example of teasing the story without revealing it all. The trailer is fun and dramatic and has all the good markings of a hit. And if the small-scale sneak peek is anything to go by, then the grand unveiling of the OG film Kalki 2898 AD is going to be a blockbuster. Green Gold Animation, the makers of the infamous Chota Bheem, have produced the series.

One of 2024’s highly anticipated films achieved another milestone. Kalki 2898 AD becomes the first Indian film to launch an animated prelude for the pioneering series. Prabhas recreates his likeness animatedly and lends his voice to his impressive character. In the series, Bhairava and Bujji give an unfiltered glimpse into the origins of their friendship, which evolves into an unbreakable bond. The brilliant animation uses cutting-edge technology to create an extraordinary visual spectacle. An unparalleled audio experience complements it, bringing a captivating story of friendship and adventure to life.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin said, “Bujji & Bhairava is a pure work of joy, just exploring the story of these two characters in Kalki that I enjoyed writing. It introduces audiences to the world and allows us to know more about these characters than the movie allows.”

Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas perform stellarly in the fascinating prelude “B&B: Bujji & Bhairava” to Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani also star in key roles. After making waves after their groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film. The mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle will be released worldwide on June 27, 2024.

Watch The Trailer here:

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin On Religious Angle In Prabhas’ Movie & Sequel Plans, “If You Tell It In The Indian Context…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News