Kalki 2898 AD (Prelude) On OTT: Prabhas Is Arriving With B&B: Bujji & Bhairava Before The Main Film - When & Where To Watch India's Darling's New Avatar!

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of one of the biggest films Kalki 2898 AD. Touted as the costliest Indian film ever, the sci-fi flick helmed by Nag Ashwin is releasing in theaters on June 27, but before its arrival, the film has kickstarted the promotion with an entire animated prelude series.

Before Kalki, Prabhas as Bhairava arrives with his partner Bujji in an animated film called B&B: Bujji & Bhairava, which is all set to arrive digitally. A teaser of the film has been released, and the fans are super excited.

The initial reaction to the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD‘s prelude has been phenomenal. Fans are calling it the best promotional strategy one could have thought of. A user called Prabhas, a cinematic genius for promoting the film so well.

When & Where To Watch Kalki 2898 AD Prelude

B&B: Bujji & Bhairava will be a two-part series that will be arriving on Amazon Prime India and will be streaming from May 31. Bujji is Bhairava’s personal help, a robot, and a futuristic vehicle. The teaser of this series has received a brilliant response.

Fan Verdict On Kalki Prelude

After watching the teaser, a user wrote, “Best Promotion of Indian movie ever.” Another comment read, “Name : Prabhas; Job : Taking Indian cinema to International level.” A third user wrote, “Ye Prabhas ki alag hi baat hai – Baccho me Prabhas baccha lagta hai aur khoonkar villains me un villains ka baap lagta hai.” One more comment announced, “Prabhas Is not just a name… It’s a BRAND.”

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction sets it foot in a future dystopian world where Ashwatthama is waiting for Kalki to arrive. The film seeks its inspiration from the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Catch the teaser of B&B: Bujji & Bhairava here.





For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nayanthara To Star In Directorial Debut Of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Associate Vishnu Edavan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News