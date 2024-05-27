According to the latest reports from Kollywood, Anirudh has once again scored a ‘Mass’ song for Thala Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi.

The Ajith-Anirudh duo is coming together after the hugely successful Vedalam and Vegam, raising fans’ expectations for another ‘Alluma Dolluma’. As known, Ajith has collaborated with Magizh Thirumeni for his latest film, Vidaa Muyarchi.

The makers have been teasing the fans with BTS videos of Thala Ajith performing daring stunts. A few months ago, a video went viral among netizens showing Thala performing a stunt with Hummer, and his fans were shocked and concerned.

In the video shared by Lyca Productions from the Vidaa Muyarchi sets, Ajith is seen driving a green Hummer, and Aarav is tied next to him in the car. The actor intentionally swerves the car and topples it. Both the actors can be seen bracing for impact as the car’s roof crumbles from within, which makes up for a shocking watch. Ajith can also be heard cueing Aarav before toppling the vehicle. The drone footage shows the crew members rushing to the car. However, both the actors can be heard saying they are all right.

After the videos were released, fans’ expectations for the Vidaa Muyarchi skyrocketed. They expected an update on his birthday, but there wasn’t an audio launch to their disappointment. To appease the disappointed fans, the makers promised a Mass song from Anirudh on the scales of ‘Aluma Dollumma’.

According to insiders who heard the song, the fans have been assured that it is going to be a ‘Kuthu song’ and much bigger than they expected.

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith completed his Vidaa Muyarchi shoot in Azerbaijan and joined the sets of “Good, Bad, Ugly” in Hyderabad. After a long time Ajith Kumar is going to have two back-to-back releases this year.

Apart from creating buzz for Ajith’s latest, Anirudh is gearing up to work with Shah Rukh Khan once again on “King.”

Must Read: Yakshini: Manchu Lakshmi To Play A Unique Role In Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu New Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News