Nayanthara To Star In Directorial Debut Of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Associate Vishnu Edavan

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is collaborating with Vishnu Edavan for a film that will be his directorial debut.

According to the reports, the script has been finalized, and Kavin and Veteran actor Satyaraj will play pivotal roles alongside Nayanthara. The film is said to be produced by Seven Screen Studios. Vishnu Edavan, who has assisted Lokesh Kanagaraj, penned lyrics for a few songs in Master, Vikram, Leo, and DaDa.

On the work front, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of Test, a sports drama directed and produced by Sasikanth. Test star cast includes Madhavan, Siddarth, Meera Jasmine.

Nayanthara also completed Mannangatti Since 1960, by debutant director Dude Vicky. Nayanthara will also feature alongside Nivin Pauly in the Malayalam film Dear Students, the shoot for which is yet to commence.

Recently, Nayanthara made the headlines as she is also in contention to play the late vocalist MS Subbulakshmi in the latter’s biopic along with Trisha and Rashmika. According to sources, a Bengaluru-based production house is planning the biopic on the legendary Carnatic musician MS Subbalakshmi on a grand scale and release it by next year. However, no actress has been confirmed yet to play the role of the legendary musician,

Meanwhile, Kavin was last seen in Star, which received mixed responses. Kavin recently announced that he is also part of a couple of more projects. One is titled Kiss, starring Preethi Asrani and directed by choreographer-turned-director Sathish. Another one is Bloody Beggar, directed by Sivabalan and co-featuring Andrea Jeremiah.

Must Read: KD: The Devil’s Warfield: Nora Fatehi & Dhruva Sarja’s Pan-India Horror Scores Massive Audio Rights Deal; Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News