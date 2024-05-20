Actor Ajith Kumar is currently busy working on his film Vidaa Muyarchi. But not long ago, the actor announced his collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran for his next project, Good Bad Ugly. The film’s schedule started just a few weeks back, and the makers surprised everyone by revealing the title look. Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Ajith will be playing three different roles in this movie.

Ajith in Triple Role

The title Good Bad Ugly hints at the presence of three different characters. Reportedly, Ajith is preparing to take on three diverse characters in the story. This news has excited Ajith’s fans, especially because it’s been 18 years since he last played a triple role. His previous triple role was in the 2006 movie Varalaru, directed by KS Ravikumar, where he played a father and his two identical sons. His performance in Varalaru earned him the Tamil Nadu State Award for acting.

National award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for this intense action drama. The movie is bankrolled by Naveen Mythri under the banner of Mythri Movie.

Ajith’s Work Front

Aside from Good Bad Ugly, Ajith is also working on Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, marking their first collaboration. The second schedule of Vidaa Muyarchi is set to start next month. The film features Trisha Krishnan as the lead actress. Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

