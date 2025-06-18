Dhanush’s Kuberaa is off to a good start at the box office with its advance sales for the premiere day in North America. Box Office reports suggest a huge jump over the last two days, hinting that interest in the film is definitely building, and much of it might be due to the impact of the trailer!

Dhanush Starts On A Good Note!

Initially, the advance sales for the film, which also starred Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, registered a gross collection of $36.1K for the premiere day in the USA with almost 2K ticket sales.

Kuberaa Box Office Pre-Sales USA

With 2 days remaining for the premiere day, the advance sales of Kuberaa have jumped by 239% at the box office, with the premiere sales hitting $115.76K against 6.6K sold tickets. This brilliant jump in the last 48 hours is ensuring a good start for the film in North America.

Will Dhanush Beat Game Changer?

Another jump for Dhanush‘s upcoming film is expected in the next 24 hours, which will make sure that it picks up brilliant pace. However, it would still be a difficult task to axe the premiere advance sales of Ram Charan’s Game Changer, one of the biggest release of this year!

Game Changer Advance Sales For Premiere Day!

Game Changer registered advance sales of $657.9K in the USA, with the total advance sales in North America for the premiere day hitting $740K. Such a huge jump seems to be impossible for Dhanush’s film, even if it starts roaring at the box office.

However, owing to good word-of-mouth, Kuberaa might register a big opening weekend at the North American box office, which might significantly improve Dhanush’s overseas box office stature! All eyes are on the official numbers once the film is released in the theaters on June 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

