Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the much-awaited releases of 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It’s a sci-fi dystopian thriller based on Hindu mythology and the last avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to be released on May 9, 2024. However, the election date has caused major confusion about the fate of Prabhas‘ starrer. For the past few days, there have been rumours about the movie releasing either on May 30, August or during the last quarter of 2024. A new update reveals that the makers will soon announce a new release date.

Kalki 2898 AD New Release Date Announcement Update

A report by 123 Telugu web portal mentions that the makers recently wrapped up the film’s shoot. The report further states that the makers will officially announce a new release date on April 17, 2024 (Wednesday). Reportedly, the makers have decided to release the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer on June 20, 2024. Now, all we can do is wait and see if there’s any update by the makers next week.

Meanwhile, in Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas plays the character Bhairava. Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly play Ashwatthama. Deepika Padukone’s role has not been revealed, but Kamal Haasan recently revealed that he will make a special appearance in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller.

Kalki 2898 AD Glimpse –

Furthermore, before the film’s release, the makers will share an animated prelude for the film. The prelude will reportedly release on Netflix. It will help the audience get a background idea about what Kalki 2898 AD is. The movie will begin where the prelude ends. The makers haven’t confirmed any news about the release of an animated introductory film.

