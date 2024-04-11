Arjun Reddy is not so reactive in real life! Vijay Deverakonda has been in the news for his latest release, The Family Star. Reports have been circulating that Vijay has filed a complaint against the movie’s troller for posting negative reviews of The Family Star. But Deverakonda has come out with a clarification refuting the baseless rumors and even telling us the source of the photo that caused the stir.

Vijay Deverakonda is a famous star in the South movies. With box office hits like Arjun Reddy, Pelli Choopulu, Mahanti, Taxiwala and more. Known for his choice of picking diverse roles and making them into hits, he has become a certified star. The actor’s latest movie, Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, has been making news after a photo of Deverakonda posing with Police officers went viral. This leads to rumors that he has filed a complaint against people posting negative reviews or heavily trolling his movie Family Star.

But the Arjun Reddy star refuted all the rumors and reports while talking to a film reporter. Reportedly, on Wednesday, Haricharan Pudipeddi, a Film Reporter, posted a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with the actor on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In the screenshot, he shared a tweet claiming Vijay has filed a police report against those who left unfavorable Family Star reviews. The tweet is accompanied by a photo of Vijay and the police during what appears to be a press conference. He then asked the actor if there was any truth to the rumors.

Vijay replied, ‘No,’ and revealed those were the ‘Covid Times’ pictures. The rumors started after a photo was circulated of a man, alleged to be someone from Vijay Deverakonda’s team, filing complaints against people posting negative reviews or trolling the movie Family Star.

But there you go—we have the clarity straight from the horse’s mouth. Rumors or no rumors, the movie seems to be doing well since its release.

Family Star stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles. It is directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Dil Raju. According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna also had a rumored cameo, which has been chopped off. The movie was released on April 5 and has earned over Rs.16 Crore so far.

