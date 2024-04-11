Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s The Family Star is struggling to rake in a healthy total at the Indian box office. After a dismal total during the opening weekend, the film witnessed an expected disastrous drop on the first weekday and collection went below 1.50 crores. Due to Ugadi, there was a slight jump on Tuesday but again, numbers were low yesterday. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Parasuram, the romantic family drama released on 5th April and it opened to mixed reviews from critics. Speaking about the audience reactions, it has been highly inclined towards the negative side. As a result, the film has pretty much turned out to be a one week affair.

The Family Star took a slow start by garnering just 5.75 crores on Friday. With not-so-good reaction from the audience, the film witnessed a drop right on the second day. On Sunday, it went below further. It was clear sign that the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is going to be struggling affair during weekdays.

Yesterday, i.e., on day 6, The Family Star raked in just 1.16 crores (estimates), taking the total to 17.20 crores at the Indian box office. Today, due to Eid, the collection might witness a slight jump and there’s a chance of going above the 2 crore mark. However, the overall total is going to stay below 20 crores in the opening week, which is simply a disastrous number.

Tomorrow onwards, The Family Star is expected to lose a big chunk of screens, thus leaving the film with a minimum chance to cover the distance at the box office. From here, even the lifetime collection of 30 crores looks a bit difficult.

In the overseas market, too, The Family star has witnessed poor response so far by earning an estimated collection of just 9.80 crores gross. Talking about the worldwide sum, the film stands at 30.09 crores gross.

