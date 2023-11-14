Mrunal Thakur began her acting career with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012 and since then it has been only onward and upwards for the actor. She was noticed by directors and fans during her work in Kumkum Bhagya. Thakur made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia in 2018. Over the next few years, Mrunal established herself in Bollywood.

The diva recently made news after a video of her holding hands with Badshah went viral. Fans started wondering if the duo is dating and though Badshah has denied it, rumors are rife.

On that note let’s check out all Mrunal Thakur owns, her per film fees, and her overall net worth.

Mrunal Thakur’s Fees

Mrunal Thakur earns Rs 2 crore per film and her monthly income stands at 60 lakh, according to a report by Lifestyle Asia. Her annual income is Rs 7 crore.

Mrunal’s Properties

Mrunal lives with her parents in a posh Mumbai locality and often shares pictures and videos from her well-decorated adobe.

Mrunal’s Car Collection

Mrunal loves her share of cars. She owns a Toyota Fortuner worth 30 lakh and a Honda Accord which she bought for 45 lakh. The actress recently added a Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan worth 2.17 crore.

Other Possessions

Other than owning some of the best cars in Tinsel Town, Mrunal also owns some gorgeous bags. She was once spotted using a 2.50 lakh mini handbag and left fans stunned.

The Sita Ramam actress has a net worth of nearly 33 crore and it has steadily increased over the years. According to reports, her net worth was Rs 28 crore in 2022, and in 2021 her net worth was Rs 16 crore. In 2020, reports revealed that her net worth was Rs 8 crore. In 2019 Mrunal’s net worth was a mere Rs 4 crore.

The diva has surely climbed the ladder of success, slowly and steadily. The Gumrah actress recently hiked her fees from 85 lakh to Rs 2 crore. So it means that she has increased her remuneration by a whopping 135%, which is huge!

Well, considering her performances, Mrunal truly deserves the hike and the fame!

On the other hand, Mrunal’s dating rumors with Badshah have everyone’s attention. Many fans also recalled Karan Johar setting up Badshah with Seema Khan on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

