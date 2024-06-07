It was a decent to good first week for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi as almost 25 crores came at the box office. The film started with 6.85 crores on Friday due to Cinema Lovers Day and then its Thursday collections stood at 1.80 crores. Now without Cinema Lovers Day, Friday collections would have stood around 3.50 crores mark, which means by end of week collections have dropped by 50%.

For a content film like this, a bigger hold helps and had the numbers stayed in 2.50-2.75 crores right through the weekdays as well then that would have been considered to be a much better scenario. Not just would that have allowed the first week to be closer to the 30 crores mark, it would also have meant a shot at 50 crores lifetime since such kind of trending would have resulted in a much better second se as well.

However for now the target would be 40 crores at best. The film has collected 24.89 crores so far and this weekend though it had earlier seemed that there would be no competition, Munjya has sprung a pleasant surprise and it will be the top collecting film. This means Mr. & Mrs Mahi has the task cut down to grow really well over the weekend and bring in moolah so that there isn’t much pressure on the weekdays. Next week arrives Chandu Champion which means the first two weeks would be the deciding factor for the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Mammootty Rakes In 169 Crore In 2024 Despite Turbo’s Disaster; Will Bazooka & Kadugannawa Oru Yatra Ignite The Box Office?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News