Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Worldwide Box Office (Day 25): Finishes 4th Weekend Strong; Nears 90 Crore Milestone!

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil continues to make waves at the box office, marking an impressive run over its first 25 days. The directorial work of Vipin Das has resonated with audiences both domestically and internationally, making it one of the top-grossing Malayalam films of 2024. Read on!

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s 4th Weekend Collections

During its fourth weekend, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil did decent business on the domestic front. The film accrued 1.19 crore over the span of Days 23, 24, and 25, bringing its total net earnings in India to 46.19 crore. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s gross collection in India stands at 54.5 crore.

The movie’s performance overseas has also been notable, with a collection of 33.17 crore. This brings the film’s worldwide gross total to an impressive 87.67 crore.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s Box Office Rankings

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 – India Run:

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.17 crore Aavesham: 85.12 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 46.19 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 32.23 crore Bramayugam: 27.00 crore Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10 crore

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 – Worldwide:

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160 crore Aavesham: 156.44 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 87.67 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore Turbo: 69.03 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore

With ‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life‘ and ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’, Prithviraj Sukumaran has established himself as a significant player in the Malayalam film industry this year. The actor’s consistent box office performance reflects his strong appeal among moviegoers. His film’s compelling storyline and engaging performance in 2024 have not only proven successful in India but also made a substantial impact in the international markets.

