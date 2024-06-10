Mr & Mrs Mahi has now hit 30 crores milestone at the box office. The film has been running in theatres for 10 days now and that makes it an average of 3 crores per day. Compared to this, Srikanth had collected around 28 crores in 10 days, though what worked in its favor was an open field ahead due to which the stability was far higher. As a result of that the film is now all set to cross 50 crores in lifetime.

Mr & Mrs Mahi would stay lower, though, because first and foremost, even the Week One trending was not on the same lines as Srikanth. Secondly, it has been facing massive competition from Munjya which is going great guns and is now collecting almost 4-5 times more at an all-India level. This reflected in Sunday collections of the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer which came to 1.95 crore.

The film currently stands at 30.37 crores and all associated would be hoping for today’s numbers to be around 1 crore mark. That would be difficult though since it would mean very good stability when compared to Friday collections of 1.31 crores. However, realistically speaking, the collections could well get into 75-85 lakhs zone, which would mean the weekdays would contribute around 3 crores more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

