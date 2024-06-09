After bringing in 1.31 crore on Friday, Mr & Mrs Mahi needed to grow well on Saturday. After all, it was about time that it stepped into that 2 crores zone again as that would have quickened its progress towards 40 crores lifetime.

Well, the jump did come in and in fact more could have come in too but then there is Munjya that it had to contend with. In fact that film is doing well across the country and registered one of the best single days of the year so far, hence challenging even many biggies. In front of such a competition, the fact that the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has still managed to grow is good enough because it could as well have remained just flat or with very minimal increment collections.

However, this wasn’t the case as the film did go up to 2.20 crores. Now if one considers the usual Saturday to Sunday trend then the film should eventually go up to much awaited 3 crores mark today. However, a word of caution here. There is much hyped India v/s Pakistan T20 World cup match this evening and that could well impact all the other films in the running. So far, Mr & Mrs Mahi has netted 28.42 crores and the film should be heading for 31 crores mark today.