Aamir Khan, aka Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, has made his special place in the hearts of Indian audiences. With his script selection and desire to try something different has earned him a massive fan following. Yes, in recent times, Aamir has struggled to deliver a single successful film but that doesn’t rub off the fact that he had been super consistent at the box office in the past.

Just like several veterans, Aamir also struggled to find his form in the post-pandemic form. Even before the pandemic, he delivered his first flop after several years. As a result, the super consistent run at the Indian box office was disrupted. Talking about flops, Aamir has delivered only 2 flops in his last 10 theatrical releases.

Talking about Aamir Khan’s highest net grosser out of his top 10 theatrical releases, Dangal is at the top with a domestic collection of 387.39 crores, which also secured a verdict of super-duper hit at the Indian box office. There are two more super-duper hits on the list, including PK and 3 Idiots, which earned 339.50 crores and 202 crores, respectively.

There’s one super-hit on the list in the form of Ghajini and three hits on the list with Secret Superstar, Dhoom 3, and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Dhobi Ghat is the only average affair on the list.

Take a look at the box office collection of Aamir Khan’s last 10 films, along with their verdicts (in the order of newest to oldest):

Laal Singh Chaddha – 58.68 crores (flop)

Thugs Of Hindostan – 145.29 crores (flop)

Secret Superstar – 62 crores (hit)

Dangal – 387.39 crores (super-duper hit)

PK – 339.50 crores (super-duper hit)

Dhoom 3 – 280.85 crores (hit)

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within – 93 crores (hit)

Dhobi Ghat – 14 crores (average)

3 Idiots – 202 crores (super-duper hit)

Ghajini – 114 crores (super-hit)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

