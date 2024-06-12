The action-packed Tamil thriller Garudan, directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar and bankrolled by Vetri Maaran’s Grass Root Film Company and K. Kumar’s Lark Studios, continues its impressive flight at the box office. The movie is approaching the 50 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. Read on!

On the second Tuesday after its release, the film continued to perform well, bringing in an estimated 1.17 crore. This adds up to a total net collection of 33.97 crore in India, with a gross collection of 40.08 crore.

This translates to good news for the makers. Made on a budget of approximately 20 crore, Garudan has surpassed its investment and is now soaring in profit territory. The film boasts a return on investment (ROI) of a whopping 13.97 crore, translating to a healthy profit margin of 69.85% for the makers in just 12 days.

Starring the talented trio of Soori, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, Garudan has impressed audiences with its high-octane action sequences and engaging storyline. Positive word-of-mouth and strong showings across theatres continue to propel the film forward.

Garudan’s exceptional performance is underscored by its impressive overseas earnings of 6.25 crore, which have helped the film amass a noteworthy worldwide total collection of 46.33 crore. The movie is on the verge of crossing the 50-crore milestone on the global stage.

With its captivating performances and strong narrative, Garudan seems poised for a continued successful run at the box office, leaving audiences eager to see where this high-flying adventure lands next.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

