Garudan Box Office Collection Day 1: Soori Destroys Rajinikanth's Monopoly Claiming Third-Highest Tamil Opener Of 2024, Misses His Own Viduthalai By A Whisker!

The Tamil cinema this year got a breather with Tammanaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4, and now an action-thriller has risen to prominence with the first day of the release itself. Garudan has opened at 3.5 crore at the box office destroying previous biggies’ records and challenging them.

Garudan Worldwide Box Office Opening

Soori’s action-thriller has opened at 4 crore worldwide but the film is expected to grow over the weekend with phenomenal word of mouth and box office performance in the homeground.

Interestingly, the film is an important career shift in the comedian Soori’s graph, who has missed the mark by a few lakh or else would have surpassed the opening number of his debut film Viduthalai Part 1, which opened at 3.85 crore at the box office. But Garudan settling at 3.5 crore is also a great start.

Garudan Breaks Lal Salaam’s Monopoly

Garudan, with the 3.5 crore opening, has destroyed Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam monopoly that was enjoying the spot for third highest Tamil opener of the year 2024 since the beginning. Now, Soori’s film shares the spot at number 3!

Here are the top 5 Tamil openers of the year 2024.

1. Captain Miller: 8.80 crore

2. Aranmanai 4: 4.65 crore

3. Lal Salaam: 3.50 crore

3. Garudan: 3.50 crore

4. Ayalaan: 3.30 crore

5. Star: 2.80 crore

About Garudan

Rated 8.2 on IMDb and helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the official synopsis of the film says, “Sokkan, the trusted confidant of childhood friends Aadhi and Karuna.But when his loyalty and self respect is put into test, which would he choose?” Taking a root story from Vetrimaran, the film stars Soori, M Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan in the lead roles.

