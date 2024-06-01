After the COVID-19 pandemic, box office track record of several stars have been severely impacted. Talking about the Tollywood superstar, Mahesh Babu, it has been a mixed bag run. So far, only two films of the actor have hit theatres and out of them, one was a success, while the other one was a theatrical flop. Let’s discuss it further how the actor fared at ticket windows in the post-COVID era!

As we all know, Mahesh Babu is a big name in the Telugu film industry. However, he’s yet to unleash his true potential at the box office. Yes, he has been a part of a couple of big-budget films after COVID-19 happened, but the outcome wasn’t on the expected lines, and none of these films managed to cross even the 150 crore net mark in the domestic market.

After COVID, Mahesh Babu came up with his Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the action drama was released on 12th May 2022. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics and while the actor’s performance was praised, it received criticism due to an underwhelming second half and romantic track.

At the Indian box office, Sarkaru Vaari Paata took a solid start but as the audience response was also mixed, the film ended its journey at 138 crores. Not a huge success but the film was a theatrical winner.

Earlier this year, Guntur Kaaram arrived in theatres on the occasion of Sankranti. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial was released in theatres on 12th January 2024, and upon its arrival, the film received mixed reviews from critics. As usual, Mahesh Babu was praised for his performance but the biggie was panned for its dull script.

Coming to the Indian box office performance, Guntur Kaaram took a flying start, but due to not-so-good reactions from the audience and competition from HanuMan, the film ended up earning just 123 crores. Considering the huge budget, it was a theatrical flop.

Combining the collection of both these films, the cumulative total of Mahesh Babu at the Indian box office stands at 261 crores, which is something to cheer for during the brutal post-COVID era.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

