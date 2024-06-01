Janhvi Kapoor has gradually established herself as a bankable actress. And when matched with a talented actor like Rajkummar Rao, there are blessings like Mr & Mrs Mahi in the theatres to entertain fans. After a commendable opening on Cinema Lovers Day, the romantic sports drama has maintained a strong hold on Saturday. Below are the latest box office updates!

Mr & Mrs Mahi left us majorly impressed with opening box office collections of 6.85 crores. Rajkummar Rao registered his highest opener ever while it stood second on the list of Janhvi Kapoor’s top openers after Dhadak (8.71 crores).

All eyes were now on Saturday, given it was a partially working one for several sectors. But this romantic sports drama did not disappoint as box office collections boosted during the evening and night shows. As per the latest trends flowing in, Mr & Mrs Mahi accumulated earnings in the range of 4-5 crores on day 1. This is a drop of about 41-27%, which is decent considering the circumstances.

After the conclusion of the first two days, the total earnings will be between 10.85-11.85 crores. A considerable jump is now expected on Sunday, and that shall set the stage for an impressive opening weekend for this Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer.

It is also to be noted that there is no noticeable competition for Mr & Mrs Mahi at the box office. So, there is a huge scope for growth. If it manages to stay strong during the first week, only sky will be the limit for this Sharan Sharma directorial.

Mr & Mrs Mahi also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Arjit Taneja, Zarina Wahab, and Yamini Das, among others. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

