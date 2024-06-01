Surprises never cease when it comes to Bollywood and that’s why it’s always said that box office is so unpredictable. Just when obituaries were (unnecessarily) written about Bollywood, there have been a few small to mid-budget films that have started seeing a reasonable opening at least. Yesterday was, anyway, a very good day for Bollywood as most of the films saw various houseful shows, and Savi has joined the list as well.

The film saw a controlled but effective promotion and marketing going for it, and that made sense, too, since it was always going to be a word-of-mouth affair. On a regular Friday, the film would have, at maximum, stretched towards the 1 crore mark, and even that would have been considered fair enough. However, Cinema Lovers Day came as a huge incentive for the Abhinay Deo-directed dramatic thriller, due to which the opening number turned out to be double than expected.

Savi brought in 2.05 crores, and that’s a decent enough start with Divya Khossla as the central protagonist with support from Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor. Moreover, the reports too range from decent to good and that should be good enough to help it pull through if it manages similar numbers today and tomorrow as well. Growth won’t come since the tickets are back to normal prices, but if word of mouth spreads, then Savi should pull through as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bollywood Box Office Verdicts & Collection 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News