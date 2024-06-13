After having a great run at the box office for three weeks, the Malayalam comedy film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has slowed down. The movie, helmed by director Vipin Das, has now lost momentum in the race to the coveted 100 crore mark at the global box office. While the Prithviraj Sukumaran film has managed to collect a respectable 89.18 crore worldwide, its recent performance paints a concerning picture.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil boasts an impressive cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, and Anaswara Rajan in pivotal roles. The film’s story, penned by Deepu Pradeep, revolves around the hilarious chaos that unfolds when a wedding is set against the backdrop of the sacred town of Guruvayur, Kerala.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has amassed 46.77 crore nett and 55.18 crore gross domestically. However, its collections have taken a sharp nosedive since Day 26. The takings have dipped to a mere 0.08 crore, 0.14 crore, and 0.13 crore on Days 26, 27, and 28, respectively. This drastic decline significantly reduces the film’s chances of reaching the 50 crore mark within the domestic market, which would severely affect its overall total.

The film’s overseas performance, though commendable at 34.00 crore, might not be enough to compensate for the domestic slump. To reach the 100 crore milestone, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil would have required sustained collections across all markets.

Competition from new releases and the buzz around the film’s OTT release could be factors contributing to the film’s dwindling box office run. While there’s always a possibility of a turnaround, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil faces an uphill battle. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can defy the odds and achieve its 100 crore target. But the feat seems next to impossible.

