War of words between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Adil Hussain does not seem to end. It all started with an interview where Adil regretted doing a regressive film like Kabir Singh and Sandeep Reddy Vanga called it the only commercial success of Adil’s career.

Now, everyone is aware that SRV does not care about ethics and manners when it comes to defending his work and calling out people who think of his films critically. In the past, he has humiliated Javed Akhtar, Kiran Rao & others who were critical of his work.

However, this time Adil Hussain decided to give it back to the director in an apt manner. In an interview with Zoom, Adil was asked if he would ever do a film like Animal and he replied, “Never. Even if they paid me 100-200 crore, I would never do it.”

Adil even showed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s box office conceit its place as he decided to talk about his 5000 crore film Life of Pi, which grabbed all the limelight globally when it was released!

Replying to Vanga’s condescending comments, Adil said, “What do I say to that? I think there are a lot of replies to that comment. If he is more famous than Ang Lee, I don’t know what to say. Very unfortunate that he thinks like that. His film did a lot of box office collection, so probably he thinks like that. I don’t know the exact figures of Kabir Singh, but Life Of Pi did over a billion dollars, so I don’t think he can compete with that. He should have thought about it before he said it.”

For the unversed, Life of Pi earned $609,006,177 at the box office, which is almost 5000 crore, whereas Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh collected 377 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Animal earned 900+ crore worldwide.

