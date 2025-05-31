The eagerly anticipated sixth installment of The Karate Kid franchise, Karate Kid: Legends, has finally hit the big screen. While the sequel holds a modest 57% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s still being praised by fans (current audience score is 88%) and ranks among the top three entries in the immensely popular film series. Now that the latest chapter has arrived, here’s what we believe the makers should consider for a potential next installment —something that could breathe new life into the franchise.

The Next Karate Kid Movie Should Bring Back This Beloved Character

After the first three Karate Kid films starring Ralph Macchio, the fourth installment took a different turn, introducing a new lead alongside Pat Morita. Yes, we’re talking about the inclusion of Hilary Swank, who played Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid (1994), for the potential sequel. If The Karate Kid 7 ever sees the light of day, bringing her back would be a brilliant move — and here’s why we think it makes perfect sense.

A Fresh Lease of Life for the Karate Kid Franchise

The potential inclusion of Hilary Swank’s character could bring some much-needed freshness to the franchise. As much as we love seeing Ralph Macchio back in action, we’ve had quite a lot of him lately. While fans have enjoyed Ralph Macchio’s return through the Cobra Kai series, where he reunites with the original 1984 antagonist (played by William Zabka), there’s a growing risk of audience fatigue and overexposure to the same character. That’s where Hilary Swank’s Julie Pierce could make a real difference. She would bring a different energy, a fresh perspective, and a whole other side of Mr. Miyagi’s legacy that hasn’t been explored in years. Her comeback wouldn’t just be fan service — it could steer The Karate Kid franchise in an interesting new direction.

Hilary Swank Has Grown Leaps and Bounds As An Actress

Since her first major film role in The Next Karate Kid (1994), Hilary Swank quickly proved that she was far more than just an action star. Just a few years later, she delivered a riveting performance in Kimberly Peirce’s intense 1999 drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry,’ for which she bagged the Best Actress Oscar. Then, in Clint Eastwood’s 2004 sports drama ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ Swank once again gave a transformative performance that won her second Academy Award. From a teen underdog to a powerhouse performer, Hilary Swank has established herself as one of the most fearless and versatile actresses of her generation. So, her inclusion in the yet-unconfirmed sequel, The Karate Kid 7, will add an emotional dimension and meaningful depth to the franchise.

Hilary Swank Was Approached for Cobra Kai – So The Hype Is Real

According to an earlier report by Men’s Journal, the makers wanted to have Hilary Swank for the Cobra Kai series. However, Ralph Macchio revealed that she didn’t want to do it for whatever reason. It’s possible she wasn’t interested in appearing in the small-screen iteration of The Karate Kid universe. But who knows – she might say yes if offered a lead role in The Karate Kid 7. So, the point is: the anticipation around her return remains high among fans, especially since many expected to see her in Cobra Kai, which ultimately didn’t happen.

The Next Karate Kid (1994) – Plot

Directed by Christopher Cain, this was the first Karate Kid movie not starring Ralph Macchio. In this installment, Mr. Miyagi takes a rebellious and grieving teenage girl, Julie Pierce (played by Hilary Swank), under his wing. Mr. Miyagi trains his new student to channel her inner turmoil and anger and to stand up against her bullies by teaching her karate.

Where to Watch The Next Karate Kid?

The 1994 film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel) and MX Player OTT platforms.

The Next Karate Kid Trailer

