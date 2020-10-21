Earlier this month, we brought you the news that WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor, John Cena has tied the knot to girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, in a private ceremony. The couple exchanged vows on October 12 in Tampa, Florida. Now sources have revealed that John wanted the special day to be away from the media limelight.

For those who do not know, Cena made his relationship with Shariatzadeh publish last October with their PDA at the premiere of Playing With Fire’s premiere. Interestingly, the couple met each other while the WWE star was filming the same film in Canada.

Talking about John Cena’s marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh, a source told People, “it was love at first sight (for Cena).”

The source also revealed something interesting about the WWE star. The insider said, “He is a romantic.” The source added that their wedding wasn’t a surprise saying, “(John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh) knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn’t a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight.”

Talking about John and Shay’s ceremony that took place earlier this month, it was a small ceremony at the downtown office of attorney Dilip Patel, who served as the officiant. The portal mentioned above obtained the documents regarding this.

Talking about Shay Shariatzadeh, the insider revealed that she was born in Iran and raised in Canada. She currently works in the northern country for the software company Sonatype. The source described her saying she “is smart, has her own life and career and thinks for herself.” The source added, “He (John Cena) was dazzled by her.”

Speaking about Shariatzadeh, Cena had earlier said, “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

Before moving on with Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena was in a relationship with Nikki Bella for over six years.

We wish the newlywed couple loads of love for their life together.

