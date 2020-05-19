Legally Blonde 3: Reese Witherspoon Starrer To Be Penned By Mindy Kaling & Dan Goor





Reese Witherspoon’s franchise Legally Blonde has a fan base of its own and its next installment has been in talks for a long time now. The first part of the film released back in 2001 which means almost 20 years back. A sequel to it, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde then released 2 years later. Ever since then fans have been dying to see the growth of Elle Woods character which has become iconic over the years.

That Legally Blonde 3 is being planned is known to everyone. Back in 2018, Reese Witherspoon had confirmed that the much-awaited film is in works. To make the announcement, the Oscar winner posted a video post on Instagram in which she was seen wearing her character’s iconic bedazzled bi*ini and relaxing in the pool. She captioned the post, “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3”

Reese Witherspoon had also opened up about Legally Blonde 3 during an Instagram Live chat with Jennifer Lopez in April. During their chat, Lopez mentioned how she watched Legally Blonde with her kids. “Oh, my god, we watched Legally Blonde the other day,” she said. “Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my god, I forgot, I can’t believe I didn’t tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It’s so great. And then, my daughter’s like, ‘I want to know what happens to her.’ And I said, ‘There’s a 2 and a 3, I believe.'”

That’s when Witherspoon teased, “Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3.”

Now there’s a further development according to Deadline and it says Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have collaborated to write the script for Legally Blonde 3. Interestingly, this is the second feature film that Kaling and Goor are joining hands for after their wedding comedy with Priyanka Chopra for Universal which was announced last year.

Isn’t that interesting? What are your thoughts on this?

