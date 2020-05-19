Brad Pitt Constantly Looking Out For Angelina Jolie Amid Lockdown? Truth OUT!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are one of the most hyped Hollywood couples of all time. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is always making headlines for something or the other. Rumours have it that he is reportedly quarantining with not ex-wives, Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston but Alia Shawkat.

Ever since her split with Brad Pitt, through a rough patch in life. Recently, her son Maddox had come from South Korea where he’s pursuing his higher education to support her mother in this crisis situation.

It seems like COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going anytime soon. A source close US Weekly has revealed that Brad Pitt is concerned about ex-wife Jolie and said, “He’s been concerned about her.”

“Things between Brad Pitt and Angelina are better than they have been. They’re more cordial – they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them,” the source said. Mr. & Mrs. Smith actors split in 2016 and Angelina got the custody of her six kids with Brad getting unlimited visiting hours.

Meanwhile, Shawkat has been spotted quite often in Brad Pitt’s neighbourhood. Although, the two said that they’re just friends but a source close to US Weekly revealed that they’ll soon make things officials and said, “They’re both very private and get extremely coy when asked if there’s anything going on between them. Sure, there’s a slim chance they’ll remain just pals, but their chemistry suggests they’ll turn their deep friendship into something romantic — that is if they haven’t already.”

Brad does have a big heart. He makes sure to keep his loved ones protected and loved!

