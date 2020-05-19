Not Romeo Beckham But THIS Is Who Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Is Dating!

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular actors in the west at such a young age. She has achieved so much all on her own and has a massive fan following on social media. Godzilla actress is multitalented and is very private in her personal life.

Millie can sing and is BFFs with rapper Drake. Yes, you read that right. Remember that episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Millie first rapped on Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’ and shocked the entire world with her perfection at it!

Millie was reportedly dating legendary footballer David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son, Romeo Beckham till last year. In fact, Victoria approved his son’s choice and was really happy with these lovebirds romancing each other. The two never really made it official and their PDA lived for a very short span of time.

Millie is reportedly now dating English Rugby player, Joseph Robinson. She confirmed the relationship back in January this year and shared a mirror selfie with this hunk, who was holding her from the back and she captioned it, “Ly X”.

Joseph happens to be the son of England Rugby player and World Cup legend Jason Robinson. He is following his father’s footsteps and has already signed a rugby league with Wigan Warriors.

Back in November last year, Joseph had gone for a family vacation to Maldives and Millie was a part of the same trip. She was spotted in a few pictures and the news literally broke the internet. Before Joseph and Romeo, Stranger Things star reportedly dated YouTuber, Jacob Sartorius for almost a year and a half.

