Tony Lewis, the lead singer and bassist of the pop-rock band The Outfield, is no more. The singer, who gained fame with the band’s hit single ‘Your Love’, passed away on Monday, October 19, at the age of 62. The artiste’s publicist confirmed the sad news via a statement released to the media.

Advertisement

Tony, who hailed from East London, co-founded The Outfield with Alan Jackman and John Spinks. His wife, Carol now survives him.

Advertisement

Tony Lewis’ publicist revealed that the singer passed away ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ near his home in London on Monday. The cause of death is yet not publicly announced. His publicist said in a statement, “It is with deep sadness and sorrow to report that Tony Lewis, singer of the ’80s rock band the Outfield, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away yesterday, October 19, at the age of 62 near London, England.”

Tony Lewis’ publicist continued, “Tony’s music touched people around the globe for decades. Lewis and the late John Spinks took the ’80s by storm with the Outfield’s infectious pop songs, including Your Love, All the Love, and Say It Isn’t So.”

The publicist added, “Tony Lewis’s legacy will live on forever through his beautiful family and his legendary music. The family requests their privacy during this difficult time.”

Talking about Tony Lewis’ tracks, Your Love was at No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 1986. The song’s video currently has more than 300 million views on YouTube.

In 2019, during an interview with The Grateful Web, Tony Lewis opened up about singing ‘Your Love’ in an American accent. Saying that he grew up in East London, he added, “I sang in an American accent even though my friends said I sounded more like Michael Caine in real life. It would sound pretty funny if I sang ‘Your Love’ in my real accent.”

Lewis signed to Madison Records in 2017 and released ‘Out of the Darkness’ in 2018. Earlier this year, Tony released ‘Unplugged — The Acoustic Sessions’. In June 2020, he appeared on RW Quarantunes, a by invitation only online fundraiser where he performed ‘Your Love’ solo.

May Tony Lewis’ soul rest in peace.

Must Read: Brad Pitt’s ‘Fight Club’ Jacket, Julia Roberts’ ‘Pretty Woman’ Shoes Could Soon Be Yours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube