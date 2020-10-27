James Cameron directorial Avatar was released in 2009 and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel to be released in theatres. While the sequel may not hit the theatres before 2022, producer Jon Landau has now shared a picture of actress Kate Winslet filming underwater.

It has been a decade since fans are waiting with their bated breath to experience the thrilling visual possibilities of modern special effects. To create more excitement among the fans, the film, the cast and crew have begun sharing behind the scenes photos from the elaborate sets in New Zealand.

The film’s social media pages debuted a first look photo of Kate Winslet wearing weights around her waist in order to stay submerged on the bottom of a water tank. She was seen filming a scene from the “Avatar” sequel underwater. Reportedly, the actress had learned to hold her breath for over seven minutes to film underwater for as long as possible.

James Cameron and Kate Winslet have once again joined hands for Avatar 2 after Titanic. While the details of Winslet’s character are kept under wraps, but the from the picture shared by the official handle shows that she will be playing some kind of underwater creature with giant wings. Winslet will be one of the new faces to the “Avatar” franchise in the sequel. Other casts of the film include, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, CCH Pounder, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver, who was seen in Avatar, will be seen in Avatar 2 as well.

Earlier this month, the Titanic actress in an interview with THR said, “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in ‘Avatar,’ and that was just incredible. My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” While, Sigourney Weaver, Winslet’s co-star in the film, held her breath for six minutes while filming “Avatar 2.”

During an interview with The New York Times last week, Weaver said she learned “to recline on the ocean floor while manta rays glided over her”. She also trained with “elite military divers so that she could hold her breath, after a big gulp of supplemental oxygen, for more than six minutes.”

As per reports, the much-awaited Avatar 2 is expected to be released in theatres on December 16, 2022. And Avatar 3 will also follow the theatrical release on December 20, 2024. While the fourth and the fifth instalments of the franchise are due in 2026 and 2028.

