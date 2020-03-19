Top Moments From WWE History, For The Millennials That Will Take You Back In Time

Amidst the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, most of us are left with self-quarantined mode. Although it’s a best precautionary measure, its very difficult to kill the time sitting at home. So here we are with a compilation of some interesting WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) matches featuring the big guns like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Kurt Angle.

The list consists of some of the interesting matches (if not the best), you surely need to visit. You can catch them on WWE’s official website. Take a look:

Kurt Angle VS Eugene (RAW, 2004)

It was a beat the clock challenge put forth by Kurt Angle with his Olympic gold medal on the line. One of the most intriguing characters of WWE, Eugene accepted it and the result was quite surprising for the arena. Eugene successfully survived the ‘ankle lock’ and emerged victorious.

CM Punk VS John Cena (Money In The Bank, 2011)

This match gives the goosebumps right from the word go. It’s one of the highlighting points of Punk vs Cena rivalry. With the support of the thunderous hometown crowd, Punk had a big advantage and after several attempts, he finally put Cena to sleep in Chicago. And he won the title!

The Undertaker VS Brock Lesnar (Wrestlemania 30, 2014)

One of the shocking matches in WWE history as Brock sent shockwaves across the arena by breaking the streak of The Undertaker’s victories. With a duration of around 45 minutes, this matchup will treat you with some thrilling moments.

Brock Lesnar VS Roman Reigns (Wrestlemania 31, 2015)

This is was a hell of an exciting match! With the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, both Brock and Roman gave their best shot, until they drained out in the ring. Out of the blues, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to make it a triple threat match and guess what, he grabbed the title.

Goldberg VS Brock Lesnar (Survivor Series, 2016)

It’s another shocker on the list, with the beast being defeated by Goldberg in mere 1 minute and 24 seconds. It took two spears and one jackhammer for the veteran to defeat Lesnar. Apart from the match, it was the crowd’s reactions which amused the viewers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!