We already told you that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have already started celebrating the festival of lights. The actress had taken to social media to wish her fans along with her cute pictures with Beau Zaid. Today, we will be revealing the wedding date of the couple. Want to know more? Read the article.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will be tying the knot in this month only! Yes, you have read it right. This is surely a ‘Chat Mangni Pat Shaadi’ situation for the couple.

Earlier there was a report that the duo will be marrying on 25th December but as per the latest report by Mumbai Mirror, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding date has been set for November 22. However, nothing has been officially announced by the couple or their families but we hope that the report turns true.

Meanwhile, Awez Darbar and Zaid’s other siblings welcomed Gauahar Khan in the family in a unique way. Congratulating the couple and welcoming Gauahar in the family, the Darbar siblings performed on the song, Wah Wah Ramji from the classic film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Awez Darbar posted the video on Instagram and captioned, “Congratulations #Gaza @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan Dua karta hu ke Allah apko hamesha khush rakhe aur aap dono ko kisi ki nazar na lage.. INSHAALLAH AMEEN SUMMA AMEEN #Atrangz #Reels #Family.”

Gauahar took to the comments section and wrote, “OMG! This is like, allllll my filmy dreams come true! Heheheheh thank you @awez_darbar for ur love n wishes! may Allah bless us all Ameen.” Zaid also expressed,, “Love you my family my strength my support #allhumdulillah.”

