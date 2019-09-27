From a smashing debut in Om Shanti Om to towering performance in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone has made her place in the hearts of audience. But do you know what has been the success ratio of Deepika Padukone’s career till now?
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 72.72% (4 + 5 + 5 + 2)/22 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|22
|4
|5
|5
|2
|6
|0
|6
|Om Shanti Om
|Om Shanti Om
|Bachna Ae Haseeno
|Love Aaj Kal
|Chandni Chowk To China
|Housefull
|Karthik Calling Karthik
|Lafangey Parindey
|Break Ke Baad
|Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
|Desi Boyz
|Aarakshan
|Cocktail
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Race 2
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Chennai Express
|Chennai Express
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
|Finding Fanny
|Happy New Year
|Happy New Year
|Piku
|Bajirao Mastani
|Tamasha
|Bajirao Mastani
|Padmaavat
|Padmaavat
please update Sunny deols' filmometer
In 1987 the filmfare awards were not given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie 'KAASH'
mr Mukul Kr. Sharma you were supposed to update sunny deol's filmometer… what happened…u have promised..!!
It's done :)
Thank you
"Break ke baad" is shown flop in Deepika's list but Average in Imran Khan's list. Goof ups like this makes these list less credible.
