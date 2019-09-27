From a smashing debut in Om Shanti Om to towering performance in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone has made her place in the hearts of audience. But do you know what has been the success ratio of Deepika Padukone’s career till now?

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 72.72% (4 + 5 + 5 + 2)/22 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
224552606
Om Shanti OmOm Shanti Om
Bachna Ae Haseeno
Love Aaj KalChandni Chowk To China
HousefullKarthik Calling Karthik
Lafangey Parindey
Break Ke Baad
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
Desi BoyzAarakshan
Cocktail
Yeh Jawaani Hai DeewaniRace 2Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Chennai ExpressChennai Express
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Finding FannyHappy New YearHappy New Year
PikuBajirao MastaniTamashaBajirao Mastani
PadmaavatPadmaavat

