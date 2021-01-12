Gullak Season 2 Review: Star Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four Stars)

Advertisement

There is a thing about TVF shows; they have a sense of belonging, nostalgia, love, unfiltered emotions and unpolished edges to them (for good). You and I, as an audience, want to surrender and just watch the story as it unfolds with utmost delicateness. This time around partnering with Sony Liv, they bring season 2 of Gullak that is as real as an Indian family can get. It also brings back the powerhouses Geetanjali Kulkarni and Jameel Khan, what a treat it is to watch them perform together.

Cast: Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar

Gullak Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

Advertisement

Taking the story from the season 1 ahead, Sony Liv’s Gullak 2 is about a family that is just as yours and mine. They fight, they care, they love and unite to be the flawed people and a union they are. Get on board as mummy, papa, Annu and Aman set out on a journey that we all have at least once in our lifetimes.

Gullak Season 2 Review: What Works:

Gullak has always been about being real, to the extent that you can associate to every character that graces the screen. Writer Durgesh Singh takes the narrative ahead from the first season effortlessly. What works in the favour of the writer is the ‘been there done that’ factor that is associated with the story.

The on-screen version of a family for the longest time has been what Sooraj Barjatya showed us. We all know how much authenticity it held or holds. Ever since filmmakers have decided to let the flaws shine, we or at least I have accepted my world and given up the wrong standards.

Nothing has really changed, Shanti (Mummy, Geetanjali Kulkarni) Santosh (Papa, Jameel Khan) continue to be themselves. The only shift is that Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) is still stuck with his Staff Selection Commission and Aman (Harsh Mayar) is now prepping for his boards. Gullak Season 2 doesn’t try to be more glorious than it’s predecessor and that is where all the magic happens. The creators stay true to the standard the first season had set and weave the narrative by that. Even if there is an update, it sticks to the promise of being real and by the end of season 2, Mishras are your neighbours and I cannot wait to see them again already. The shows grows horizontally rather than vertically, and it is a wise decision to make.

Director Palash Vaswani gives emotions freehand to flow, but also keeps a check that the drama is not overdone. This is one of those shows that might have most number of improvisation moments. If not, kudos to the team. Some moments stay with you. Be it Annu holding back his tears by the end, or papa looking at mummy with self regret as she does cost-cutting to save a penny. As said we at some point have lived this and that is what connects.

Gullak Season 2 is a vehicle that has all its wheels at the same wavelength. We don’t get to witness actor actually indulge in ‘jugalbandi’ on screen, and when we do, we are up for a brilliant experience. Geetanjali Kulkarni as mummy is pitch-perfect. Jameel Khan as papa can represent adorable fathers forever. Vaibhav Raj Gupta has a range of emotions and the best comic time as Annu and I would want to see him do more. Harsh Mayar uses his blank face as a tool and adds a layer to Aman. Special mention to Sunita Rajwar who is hilarious in her limited screentime.

The theme music has been a gem of a song since Season 1. Second season gave me a Kailash Kher track and I cannot take that out of my mind.

Gullak Season 2: What Doesn’t Work:

A Gullak (piggy bank) playing the ‘sutradhar’ is a beautiful idea. Our belongings have seen more of us than anything or anyone else in the world. But when the voice-over by Shivankit Singh Parihar says ‘Kahani nhi kissey’ the third time, it becomes repetitive and the shine is lost.

The format of the show goes by one conflict per episode. I can think that the first season was made in that way thinking of a limited series. We are now digging deep, maybe connecting the narrative will make it smoother.

Gullak Season 2 Review: Last Words:

Amidst the content that’s gory, dark and heavy, Gullak Season 2 is the dessert we all deserve. It’s heartwarming and soothing. Remember getting up on Sunday’s to watch Malgudi Days on Sony? Well, let’s promote content that has something similar to offer, chronicles that you and I have been through, came out glorious just to witness this piece of art!

Must Read: Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Review: Swara Bhasker May Be The Comedian But Only Dolly Singh Will Crack You Up!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube