Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Review: We’re all slaves of what is expected of us. Especially when it comes to Indian households, it’s the same old story. You’re expected to be a part of the usual rat race at work and anything experimental becomes ‘unusual and unworthy.’ Similar is the scenario with Swara Bhasker, who has this perfect professional as well as love life. But she chases her dreams to be ‘happy’ instead.

Cast: Swara Bhasker, Dolly Singh, Ravi Patel, Varun Thakur, Mona Ambegaonkar and Girish Kulkarni

Creators: Neel Shah, Ravi Patel

Available On: Netflix

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: What Is It About?

Beanie Bhatnagar, played by Swara Bhasker is from a middle-class Indian family. She follows her liking for standup comedy but as a ‘hobby.’ Unlike the ordinary, she decides to leave her 3-year-long boyfriend (Varun Thakur) at the Roka ceremony to chase her dreams of taking up comedy as a profession.

They say, ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.’ But will this happen in the case of Beanie who gets thrown out of the house by her conservative father? Not to forget, there’s entire society to face after pictures of her now broken engagement are all out on social media already!

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: What’s Good?

The concept chosen by Neel Shah and Ravi Patel is quite new. I won’t be denying the fact that it tad bit reminded me of Manvi Gagroo’s character from Four More Shots Please! (of course, with a spin-off). Ravi Patel who also plays Swara Bhasker’s love interest in the series has a deep sense of what exactly he needs in the frame. And he’s pretty good, as far as his portrayal is concerned.

Cast wise, let’s start with the best. Dolly Singh is an absolute treat to watch. She’s an ace comedian and there’s no doubt about it. But as an actor, she’s even better. This may be her debut, but she’s simply natural with her portrayal. Be it her sassy self, supportive BFF or the possessive best friend – there’s no version of her that is worth skipping the frame. This girl has a long way to go. Beanie ke papa ke words mein – (screaming) ‘aasmaan chue gi.’

Swara Bhasker has done better. In fact, she has done way better. As much as this may be a fresh genre for her, there were sequences where she went a tad bit extra. I wouldn’t say it was all smooth or disappointing, but this surely isn’t the best of Swara.

Varun Thakur, Mona Ambegaonkar justified their characters really well. Not only did they look convincing, but their promising portrayals made the frame shine all the way more.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: What Doesn’t Work?

The script and dialogues have several loopholes. For example, Beanie’s father plans to give her son-in-law an Rs 8500 worth suit, and gives second thought because it’s ‘too expensive.’ So they finally decide to use their FDs to give him a Rolex watch worth 2 lakhs. Weird, right?

The entire series is based upon Swara Bhasker’s difficult journey towards being a ‘stand-up comedian. So, the least you expect is for the jokes to be relatable and stuff that cracks you up. I instead laughed many more times when Dolly Singh flaunted her usual sense of humour. It also left me wondering if she wrote her own dialogues or just decided to do a prompt thing!

Girish Kulkarni had an interesting character but it seemed that he didn’t exactly get hold of his character. Many times, as rude as it may sound, his portrayal seemed irritating. And no, this isn’t how you were ‘supposed’ to feel all the time.

The finale sequence was a tad bit melodramatic. Unfortunately, the show does not keep me at the edge while watching it and anticipating for the next episode or excites to wait for another season.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: Last Word!

All in all, it’s a simple and sweet series. It was the script that messed up paired up with OTT performances in a few sequences. If you’re bored and the pandemic still has you jailed in boredom, maybe you could give it a watch.

Two And A Half Stars!

