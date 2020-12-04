Actress Donal Bisht who will be soon seen in her upcoming show ‘In Cold Blood’ talked about her venture in the OTT space and also spoke lengths about her upcoming web shows and on her experience while working with a seasoned actor like Iqbal Khan.

The actress who will be seen portraying the role of a social worker in this one believes that the storyline has the potential to keep the audiences hooked till the last. The Ek Deewana Tha actress says “So my second web show is called ‘In Cold Blood’ which is entirely shot in Mussorie. My character Tammanah is a strong-headed person and her story runs in a parallel manner in the past and present. I cannot reveal much about it but the audiences will find it intriguing for sure. And how her life changes from past to present. Also all my co-stars Iqbal Khan, Indraneil Sen Gupta, Nidhi Seth, Karanveer Mehra they are a wonderful set of people and I enjoyed a lot working with them”

Besides that, Donal Bisht is very much excited to share the screen space with an experienced actor like Iqbal Khan. Talking about her experience while working with him, She says “So as all of you know, Iqbal is known for his good voice. And he is very grounded as a person and he doesn’t show that he is a star, although he is. He is the heartthrob of all the girls. He never made me feel lesser and we shared a very good understanding which reflects in our chemistry as well on-screen. And people on the set also said that you two look good as a couple on screen. I am happy that people are loving our jodi. I still remember on the very first day when I met him for the very first time, the production people upfrontly said ‘Oh! They are looking great together’ and working with Iqbal again there was a lot of scope for me to learn. Learning from an experienced actor like him is no less than a blessing. Because while working with him, I had only one mindset that ‘I know nothing’ and that worked for me”

Donal Bisht, who has been a part of some hit shows like Kalash, Ek Deewana Tha, Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji has not been seen playing a leading role of a mainstream television show.

When Donal was asked about the same she had a very interesting answer to this quirky question. Donal quirked “My mother always says this. She started watching TV after I became an actress on television. Every day at some specific time I used to come on TV and she misses that. She misses watching me for half an hour every day. But I have told her that now since I am doing web you can watch me whenever and whatever time possible. I also believe that I am working and leaning towards better. So I won’t say that I miss TV as I have not vanished completely from the eyes of people. But yes, If I get something different to play on TV, I would love to take it up. As the web is giving me different types of roles. So if something out of the box comes my way, I will definitely take it up”

