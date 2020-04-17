Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Review: They Served Me Alcohol But What I Wanted Was To Pass Out!

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Review: FMSP Season 1 was all about four women breaking the barriers, and following their hearts. Well, sure we have evolved to an era witnessing women in the forefront, but is that it? Is that all we ever wanted? From the career front to maintaining personal relations and of course, the constant pressure to look as per the society’s beauty standards as well as maintain the thin line of difference between love and lust (because apparently you are a woman and that’s a no-no for you!) But not anymore, Anu Menon went beyond the usual shit to delve into the never-discussed-before side of women, and most of it was relatable AF! (Although, not to the same intensity) Albeit, Nupur Asthana continues the legacy and we couldn’t help but follow!

Cast: Bani J, Manvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

What Is It About?

To recap, we lead on with the individual character’s timeline. While in the season finale, we saw Anjana (Kirti Kulhari) almost on the verge of losing her baby girl (Arya), Damini (Sayani Gupta) on the other hand lost the chance at the ‘love of her life’ Jeh (as he reconciles with ex-girlfriend). On the other hand, Siddhi (Manvi Gagroo) loses her most precious friend (her father) while fighting her insecurities, but the real kick is in finding our whether Umang (Bani J) finally finds her soulmate in the diva, Samaira (Lisa Ray) or not.

To begin with, the makers this season have filled each aspect with abundance. From the number of leading men associated with each of the main characters, the highly charged up estrogen levels to the lavish locations (with the show being shot at Istanbul) and of course, the oozing romance – Four More Shots Please Season 2 seemed to be double the entertainment, as far as the trailer was concerned.

What’s Good?

I cannot help but first of all give a shout out to the tremendous background score. From Back Together by Saachi Rajadhyakhsa, to Your Body On My Body by Natania Lalwani – one thing that majorly helps the major sequences boost the viewers’ adrenaline rush is undoubtedly the BGM. In fact, that pretty much compensates for the weak screenplay, performances at places. While the first season has already dealt with topics like infidelity, self doubt as well as the ugly truth of the corporate lives, this one will introduce you to all the ‘lust stories’ you might have wanted to witness, but from a woman’s perspective.

Sayani Gupta raises the bar with her portrayal as Damini, and manages to look as authentic as possible. We’ve seen her nailing it in Article 15 as well, but this further proves that she’s clearly here to stay. However, the breaking down scenes could have witnessed a better portrayal, that side lacked to feel the ’empathy’.

Kirti Kulhari as Anjana goes bold, out and about. She’s bringing in the relatable sides that many of us mostly hide, and makes it totally relatable. However, there were times when you feel you don’t like her character, but that’s exactly when you should consider her job done.

Manvi Gagroo brings in the light-hearted side. There’s a bubbly side to her that eases the entire situation. Even if things are being dragged sometimes, she could be your superhero, holding onto her fans’ squad. Cannot lie, that Siddhi for me was the least relatable, but the most loved character. You know what I mean?

Prateik Babbar (Jeh), Miling Soman (Aamir Warsi), Lisa Ray (Samara) and Shibani Dandekar (Sushmita) delivered powerful performances. They may seem to be the players at the back, but mounted the screenplay on their shoulders multiple times and justified it well. Simone Singh too was at her usual best.

Sameer Kochhar plays that bad guy who is too hard to resist. Poor Anjana, but can you even blame her?

Special mentions to Amrita Puri (Kavya) who came in like a ray of happiness, everytime she came on the screen. She along with Neil Bhoopalam (Varun) remain the kind of actors I’m really looking forward to watching in future projects!

What Doesn’t Work?

Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra’s writing went loose at places, rather bizarre. Some of the sequences including how Siddhi reconciles with her father (quite obvious, so don’t backlash me calling it a spoiler) along with several others, seemed to just have randomly worked out, in order to take screenplay forward.

Also, this time, Bani J seemed to be a misfit as Umang many a times. Nobody can deny that she perfectly suits the role as far as her physical appearance is concerned, but the emotional end, I’m not very sure. Also, her dialogues could have been better than the usual ‘fatt rahi hai’ in most situations. Probably because you’re so exposed to a certain side of her character, which is exactly not her best portrayal as an actor. Even the scenes with Lisa Ray, most times outshined Bani and no, it was not because of her dominant character. However, I cannot take away her alluring side in the 8th episode, that remains a treat.

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Final Word

Won’t deny that there were scenes that left me in splits, and others that made me miss my gal pal, but I’d still root for Season 1. Watch it not because you know we women have issues, but because we’re all in this together. Well, I’m just ending it as sad as the finale (Oops!)

Three Stars!

